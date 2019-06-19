ORLANDO (WHDH) - A father in Florida made a bold fashion decision in order to teach his daughter a lesson.

A video that has since gone viral on Facebook shows Jason Hilley walking into his daughter’s room to show off a pair of Daisy Dukes that he had on.

His daughter could be seen placing her hand over her mouth in shock.

Hilley told her to grab her new “butt-cutting” shorts and put them on to compare whose shorts were shorter.

“I will pick you up at school every day with these on if you don’t put them on,” he threatened as his daughter hesitantly put on the clothing.

Hilley asked the person filming, “Whose are shorter? See, my butt cheeks are hanging out down here. Do you see that?”

He then reiterated that he was “picking her up from school with these on” in order to show her that her shorts were also too short.

“These aren’t even that short,” she argued.

He sarcastically said back, “No, neither are mine.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)