Why did Melania wear white? Some see hidden meanings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter went wild with speculation when first lady Melania Trump showed up for her husband’s first State of the Union address in an ivory Christian Dior pantsuit.

Some suggested sarcastically her attire was a tribute to Hillary Clinton, her husband’s 2016 Democratic opponent, who favors pantsuits. Or, was she honoring the suffragettes, who made white their signature color? Others tweeted that Mrs. Trump looked “divine.”

Her suit was in contrast to the black worn by Democratic congresswomen and their allies.

Tuesday marked the first time Mrs. Trump was seen in public with her husband since The Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump’s lawyer paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to keep quiet about an affair they had. Daniels on Tuesday issued a statement denying the affair.

