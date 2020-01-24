(WHDH) — A recent revelation has some fans of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in shock.

The host of the “The Late Late Show” was caught on camera riding in an SUV with singer Justin Bieber for what appeared to be an installment of Carpool Karaoke.

The only thing is no one was driving the vehicle. The SUV was being towed around Los Angeles by a truck.

Carpool Karaoke is a recurring segment on The Late Late Show, in which host Corden invites famous musical guests to sing along to their songs with him while he appears to drive around.

Video of the SUV being towed and not driven has since gone viral online.

Twitter user @zolihonig shared the clip, writing, “Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues – he isn’t even driving!”

Some Twitter users posted their own pictures of Corden actually driving while filming with Katy Perry and One Direction.

Many echoed the sentiment of @leeangelinaaa, who wrote, “Good for them, safety first!!”

