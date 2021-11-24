FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of a man who was shot and killed by police in Fall River on Monday is searching for answers.

A police officer fired two shots during a struggle with Anthony Harden, 30, of Fall River, at his apartment on Melville Street just after 6 p.m., according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Harden was struck during the shooting and taken to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he later died, the DA’s office said.

This happened after police responded to a call from a Lowell Street resident around 5:10 p.m. who said that Harden, identified as her boyfriend, had assaulted her on Saturday, the DA’s office added.

Harden’s uncle Don Mack said the situation did not have to escalate to his nephew being shot.

“Why is he dead?” Mack asked. “I believe Fall River police should be trained better to handle a situation of domestic. There’s no way my nephew should be dead tonight from a gunshot wound.”

The DA says a knife was found at the scene of the police-involved shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

