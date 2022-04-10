MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marblehead man is getting ready to run the Boston Marathon and he’s getting creative to raise money for an organization very close to his family.

As Tim Sullivan prepares for his eighth run, he and his daughter Aiofe have made a music video complete with brand new lyrics to Taylor Swift’s hit “22” to help generate support for Massachusetts General Hospital.

“A very dear friend who was a patient at MGH. She passed away in 2014. I ran in 2015 in her memory,” he explained. “I had planned to do it just the one time. But I met many of her caregivers, and nurses and I realized how special of a place MGH is.”

Sullivan said he is now running to celebrate the memory of two children — Megan Sheehy, a friend of his daughter who inspired his first marathon, and now Sophia Maglione, a young girl whose family he met while running for MGH.

“It’s difficult for an adult let alone a child. I have good friends my age going through cancer treatments and they tell me all the time, ‘I can’t imagine what it would be like to be a child and to experience that,'” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said the music videos he makes were inspired by Megan and help to raise money for his races.

“When she was a patient she organized her own fundraiser based on music,” he said. “And that gave me the idea if she could do it, why not me?

And of course, he has had plenty of support.

“I’m so proud of him,” said Aoife. “It’s definitely been an experience to make these videos because I’ve got to meet a lot of people it’s a really great cause and I can’t imagine what these kids are going through.”

So far, he has raised $118,000 over his eight years.

