Why #VoteByOct22 supporters want you to vote early

(CNN) — The hashtag #VoteByOct22 is trending on Twitter in an attempt to encourage Americans to return their absentee ballots in the mail well ahead of this year’s November 3 general election if they aren’t planning to vote in person.

“Here is the truth and I need you to spread it: the voters need to take control. Voters need to #VoteByOct22 if using USPS,” California Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted Thursday.

In an election that is likely to see a significant number of people submitting mail-in ballots as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, USPS’s ability to efficiently deliver the ballots is under question. The hashtag encourages voters to get their ballots in the mail 10 days before Election Day.

“Despite Trump’s sabotage of our postal service, here is a simple way to overcome his dirty tricks: vote early. Voters should mail in their ballots two weeks in advance of November 3 and certainly no later than October 22 to ensure their ballot arrives on time,” Lieu said in a statement to CNN.

The message comes in response to months of conversation and controversy around vote-by-mail, electoral fraud, and the ability of USPS to manage the 2020 election.

“If you haven’t registered to vote yet, do it now. Don’t think about it. When your ballot comes with enough lead time, make a decision and send it in. That’s one thing you can do to not overwhelm the system,” Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor who focuses on election law, told CNN.

October 22 is not, however, an official deadline for voting by mail — Election Day is the first Tuesday of November and states vary on when voters must return their absentee or mail-in ballots.

Nine states and DC will conduct a primarily vote-by-mail election this November, and in 30 states, ballots must be received by Election Day or earlier to be counted, according to CNN’s tally.

The remaining 20 states, plus the District of Columbia, will count all ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day, even if they arrive by a later date, according to CNN’s numbers. Receipt deadlines vary by state.

The USPS recommends sending a ballot a week before “the due date established by state law,” a May 29 letter outlining election mail guidance states.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes much-needed funding for the United States Postal Service because he doesn’t want to see it used for mail-in voting this November.

Trump has criticized mail-in voting for months, baselessly asserting that it will lead to voter fraud. There is no widespread voter fraud in US elections, including in states with all-mail voting systems.

On Tuesday, the President and first lady Melania Trump requested mail-in ballots for Florida’s upcoming primary election.

