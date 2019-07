DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury police are warning motorists to keep an eye out for turtles that will be crossing local roadways during rainy weather.

The department shared a photo on Twitter Friday that showed a massive snapping turtle scurrying its way across a busy roadway to safety.

Along with all that rain and flooding please keep an eye out for turtles 🐢 crossing the road. pic.twitter.com/NcfQLv1BGj — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) July 12, 2019

