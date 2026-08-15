We’re waking up to some sweatshirt weather this morning! Temperatures started out in the 50s earlier.

Now, we’re working our way up through the 60s, and by this afternoon, highs will largely be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The Cape and Islands will be in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll also be mostly sunny for **most** of the day.

The exception to the sunshine is a stretch this afternoon where we’ll see a few clouds move in thanks to a small area of energy sliding through Southern New England. That energy is enough to add a few clouds to the sky, and maybe, just maybe, a sprinkle.

That said, plan the day around dry weather and comfortable conditions, because that’s what dominates our Saturday forecast!

As for Sunday? Not too shabby either. We’ll start out mostly sunny, though clouds will increase during the second half of the day. Temperatures will be nearly identical to today’s, with afternoon highs largely between 75-83 degrees, depending on your location.

It’s a phenomenal beach weekend. However, just know that if you’re heading to the water, there is a moderate rip current risk both weekend days! Be mindful of that, and remember, if you ever get caught in a rip current, turn and swim parallel to the shoreline! Never try to swim against the current.

Our next storm rolls around Sunday after sunset.

This will bring showers, some heavy rain, and even a few embedded thunderstorms between Sunday night and late-morning on Monday. That means, plan a little extra time for your morning commute on Monday as it could be slow with rain still falling!

Turbulent weather improves during the second half of Monday, and it looks like clouds will start to clear not far from sunset. All that before another beautiful stretch Tuesday and Wednesday!