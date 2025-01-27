BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops are marking 30 years under the leadership of Keith Lockhart with the spring season a celebration of the conductor’s decades-long career.

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-winner Cynthia Erivo, recently nominated for her third Academy Award for her performance in Wicked, will make her Pops debut during the May 8 opening concert, where she will perform “a captivating array of songs from a wide range of songwriters and composers.”

Erivo was recently named the 2025 Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.

Lockhart has led the Pops since 1995; since then he’s conducted more than 2,250 concerts featuring over 300 guest stars.

Tickets for the spring season go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

