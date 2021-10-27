WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Wicked winds are tearing through Winthrop, doing damage and toppling trees all over the community.

Jon Carroll told 7NEWS that a tree came crashing down on his neighbor’s home on River Road.

“We ran to the window, and actually the tree was on fire a little bit from the electric, from the power lines,” he said.

According to the Winthrop Fire Chief, the two people inside at the time were not hurt, but power was knocked out.

“I could hear the neighbors yelling and I knew everybody was OK because I could hear the commotion outside and I heard everybody’s voice,” Carroll explained.

With nearly half a million homes and businesses plunged into darkness, Bay Staters are struggling to find ways to cope with the widespread outages.

Utility crews are also dealing with obstacles of their own.

“Basically, until those hazardous winds gusts dip below to a safe level our crews actually can’t get up into the bucket trucks,” said Eversources spokesperson Chris McKinnon. “So, what they’re doing right now is actually going around right now accessing helping to move any debris to clear some of the roadways, so our crews, once it’s said to do so, can access those areas.”

In Winthrop, more than 150 people are without power.

