Rain and high winds headline the weather this morning as strong south to southwesterly winds rock much of southern New England. As gusts push 50-65mph through 9am, we’ll be susceptible to seeing pockets of tree damage and power outages through mid morning before winds fade back below damaging levels.

While the breeze won’t be as strong, it’ll still be gusty this afternoon, 25-35mph out of the northwest. That change of wind direction is important as temps drop off dramatically this morning to fall back into the 30s by lunch time and upper 20s by dinner. Breezes die down tonight, but it’ll be cold with temps back into the teens.

How about some snow? No, it won’t be the repeat of last Sunday, but we’ll pop some snow showers/squalls tomorrow afternoon. Brief coatings of snow/reduced visibility are the main risks from any squall that gets going. The best chance for an inch or two of snow will be the higher terrain across the interior, be it the Worcester Hills or Berkshires.

Sunday looks chilly, but bright with highs in the upper 30s. Monday looks great, 50s with some sunshine.