BOSTON (WHDH) - All trains arriving and departing South Station were experiencing delays Saturday after a commuter rail train derailed.

The slow-speed, upright derailment of the rear portion of a single coach of Commuter Rail train 1806 from Providence occurred as it was approaching the station Saturday afternoon.

There were about 130 passengers onboard and there were no reported injuries.

Crews safely escorted passengers off the train and onto another inbound train to reach their destination.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

