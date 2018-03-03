Widespread flooding, high wind damage impacting residents along the Cape

SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - Widespread flooding issues have impacted many residents in Sandwich, as homes and businesses deal with the aftermath of the storm and wonder what one more high tide will bring.

Wind has been a major issue in the area, causing damage and downing power lines.

Residents have dealt with washed out roadways, making some streets impassable. Other cars were stranded in the middle of the road.

Whipping winds took down a canopy at a local gas station as well. Wind gusts in the region reached as high as 70 miles per hour.

Across the cape, strong winds were a concern throughout the evening, with some gusts as high as 90 miles per hour. In one instance, a tree branch smashed through a windshield in Bourne.

As high tide approaches, bringing more flood waters into the area, residents are holding their breath before cleanup can begin in earnest.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)