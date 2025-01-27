We’ve got a few chances for snow over the next few days in Massachusetts, with the best bet early Wednesday morning.

Monday was supposed to be the quietest day this week, yet we kicked off the work week with an earthquake! At 10:23 a.m. there was a magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered over 6 miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine. Shaking was felt all across Massachusetts.

For the rest of your Monday evening it’ll be mostly clear, chilly and still breezy. Lows early Tuesday morning will get down to the mid to upper 20s, but that’ll feel like it’s 10 degrees colder than it really is due to the breezy conditions. We also have a chance for some hit-or-miss, isolated snow showers before 9 a.m. that could lead to some spotty coatings.

After that front rolls through, though, winds will pick up significantly. We’re expecting a whipping wind with gusts topping 35-40 mph at times.

So while afternoon highs might reach the 30s, that’ll only feel like the teens. Bundle up!

The wind dies back down Tuesday evening. Wednesday morning lows will be back to the teens, and that’s when we have the better chance for more widespread snow showers. The snow will be light, but most widespread, in the morning. Snow becomes more scattered into the afternoon, but that scattered snow has more of an ability to pack a punch with heavier snowfall rates. Most of us will pick up between 1-2 inches with just a coating to an inch for the southeast coast.

Thursday will be breezy again but no where at the level of Tuesday’s wind. However, with lows in the teens and highs only in the 20s, a slight breeze will make it feel like it’s in the single digits and teens all day long. At least the sun will be shining.

As we usher into Friday and the weekend, the weather becomes a little bit unsettled again. We’re tracking our next chances for rain and snow.