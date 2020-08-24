Widespread Zoom outage affecting users along East Coast

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large Zoom outage on Monday is affecting users in major cities along the East Coast of the United States, including Boston.

New York City, Washington D.C., and Atlanta, are also dealing with problems, according to a Downdetector outage map.

Outages have also been reported in Chicago and Los Angeles, among many other places.

“We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” Zoom said in a tweet.

Users with paid subscriptions and corporate accounts have been unable to login via desktop and mobile devices, reports indicated.

