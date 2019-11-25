Widow of hero in Taunton stabbing rampage looking for help to keep her home

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The widow of a man who was killed while saving a pregnant waitress during a stabbing rampage in Taunton is asking for help so she doesn’t lose her home.

Rosemary Heath’s husband George was killed protecting a pregnant a pregnant waitress from a knife attack at the Silver City Galleria in 2016.

Heath has since lost her job because of PTSD, she said, and has been unable to pay the mortgage on her home. Her family has started a GoFundMe fundraiser so she doesn’t lose her house.

“I can’t save my house on my own,” Heath said. “So It’s a vulnerability I was not willing to do. I can talk about the PTSD. I can talk about the night George died … The outcome is not what I wanted, but we did save … both her and the baby lived.”

