BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The widow of a Brockton man who was among the three highway workers killed in a crash in West Springfield early Friday morning is calling for change and increased safety measures in the wake of his tragic death.

“Working on the highway he wanted to keep people safe,” Melissa Almeida said of her husband, Ryan Almeida, 48. “He used to tell me if you ever get that call or that knock on the door that I love you.”

She added, “I’ll never understand why him.” She said her husband noted that conditions were worsening for those working on the highways.

“Word needs to get out there that people need to pay attention while driving,” she said.

A West Springfield man is facing criminal charges, including manslaughter, in connection with the crash.

Balil Griffith, 29, was arraigned in Springfield District Court on three counts of manslaughter and a charge of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury and death. He is being held on $1 million cash bail.

Officers responding to a reported crash near the Exit 10A ramp to Riverdale Street determined three crew members were fatally struck. They were later identified as Almeida, Igor Costa, 26, of Marlborough, and Raul Bohorquez, 57, of Brockton.

A GoFundme has been established to support Almeida’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-ryan-almeida

