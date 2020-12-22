Widow of man killed in a hit-and-run in Worcester now offering reward for information

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The widow of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Worcester this summer is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“It has been 6 months in this terrible nightmare of ours,” Rabab Jaber said.

She and her family’s nightmare began on June 26 when her husband, 50-year-old Hamad Jaber was killed in a crash on his way home from the family restaurant.

“It could be an accident or maybe the person didn’t even know what happened,” she said.

Hamad’s teenage daughter was also in the car that night when their Jeep fell from the Interstate 90 overpass and landed on Interstate 290 below.

“It’s not I think, I am sure he was hit by another driver,” Hamad said. “My daughter was in the car.”

The girl suffered only minor injuries but the pain of losing a beloved father and husband has only deepened with the knowledge that the person responsible has not been caught.

“Our lives have been turned upside-down,” Hamad said. “All my kids and I are asking for is closure, especially at this time of year.”

The family is hoping the reward will motivate someone to come forward.

