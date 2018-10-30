Widow of ‘Whitey’ Bulger murder victim: Mobster was a ‘waste of life’

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Mary Callahan, a widow affected by mobster ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s crime spree, is reflecting on the loss of her husband more than three decades ago.

Now, the man responsible for her husband’s murder is dead.

“Waste of a life,” Callahan said of Bulger’s death on Tuesday.

Callahan, of Burlington, said Bulger’s death is not a surprise in a way.

“It was just a matter of time, short time,” Callahan said. “He was going to die anyway. That’s why I’m wondering how this happened.”

Callahan’s late husband, 45-year-old John Callahan, was found shot to death in the trunk of his car in Miami in 1982. The Feds immediately linked his homicide to Bulger’s Winter Hill Gang.

The father of two was the former president of World Jai Alai and Bulger allegedly wanted him silenced, fearing Callahan would talk to the Feds, who were investigating the murder of Oklahoma businessman Roger Wheeler.

Callahan said she is filled with mixed emotions following Bulger’s death and is anxious to hear what really happened behind prison walls.

“Some people say ‘maybe you should be happy’ – no. This whole thing amounted to zero for all of us. Zero,” Callahan said. “No closure for any of us, for the whole family.”

Callahan said eventually she’d like to write a book the events. In one respect, she said she could care less how Bulger died, but she is simultaneously anxious for more answers.

