Wife: David Ortiz in good condition, out of intensive care

BOSTON (AP) — David Ortiz’s wife says he has moved out of intensive care.

Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.

Dominican prosecutors say Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)