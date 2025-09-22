MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Many people gathered in Malden to rally for a man who was detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Edgar Hernan Elias Escobar was detained by ICE on Wednesday. Many city officials including the mayor attended to support the family.

Escobar was detained while on his way to work. While being detained, ICE agents reportedly broke his window and tazed him. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Escobar’s wife addressed the community at the rally.

“If a part of you is curious or desperate or waning to know if he was a person that deserved this, I can tell you what kind of husband he is,” Leslie Perlera Gonzalez said. “When my best friend and sisters would stay over at my apartment, he would take the couch so us girls could take the bed.”

Greater Boston Legal Services also held a press conference to support Escobar and his family.



