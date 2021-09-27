PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - The wife of a man accused in a hit-and-run that left a retired police sergeant dead in Kingston, New Hampshire, faced a judge on Monday.

Angela Sprowl, 30, of Dover, was arraigned in Portsmouth District Court on charges including hindering a police investigation.

Angela Sprowl and her husband, Craig Sprowl, were arrested last week at a hotel in Portsmouth in connection with the deadly hit-and-run of 59-year-old Donna Briggs while she rode her bicycle in the area of Route 125 south near New Boston Road in Kingston last Tuesday, according to N.H. State Police.

Briggs, a former Hudson police sergeant who had been living in Derry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Craig Sprowl is facing charges of negligent homicide and conduct after an accident for his alleged role in the crash.

