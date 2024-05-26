HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Wilbraham man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a toll plaza in Hampton, New Hampshire on Saturday evening, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash in the cash lane area of the toll plaza on the southbound side of the highway found the vehicle in flames, according to New Hampshire state police. With the help of good Samaritans, troopers used fire extinguishers to put out the flames.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2013 Ford F-250 driven by Nicholas D. Killinger, 44, hit a concrete barrier in front of the toll booth, causing it flip over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

