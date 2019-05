WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilbraham police are turning to the public for help finding the owner of a horse found wandering on Monday.

The horse, which was found on Stony Hill Road, is now being kept at a resident’s home until its owner is located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilbraham police.

