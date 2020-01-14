Wilbraham woman wins Mass. lottery $25,000 a year for life prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Wilbraham woman is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place on Thursday, Dec.19.

This is the tenth such prize won on a Lucky for Life ticket sold by the Massachusetts State Lottery during the 2019 calendar year.

Rekhaben Shah opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes).

She plans on using her winnings to buy a home.

Her winning ticket was purchased at the Cumberland Farms in South Dennis. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for its sale.

Lucky for Life tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday and Thursday evening.

