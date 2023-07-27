DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - New video captured the moment a black Lexus hit several cars before flipping in a busy intersection off of I-93 Monday afternoon.

Charles Atheron and his family were on their way home when they spotted the car before the Columbia Road exit on I-93 heading south near Dorchester.

They captured the driver swiping the guardrail, slamming into the median and hitting another car’s rear view mirror on video.

“I was driving, my son was taking the video .. my wife was in the backseat. She was like ‘oh my God, oh my God,’” he said.

Then, the car went airborne. State police said five cars were involved in the crash.

“He got in the left lane and just floored it,” Atheron said.

The SUV flipped into the intersection and narrowly missed a man standing on the corner, who then helped pull the 24-year-old driver to safety.

“It flipped over once or twice and ended up facing the opposite way that it was going,” Atheron said.

After being freed from his vehicle, the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“He’s lucky he didn’t hit anybody standing in the road or crossing there were a few people in the corner,” Atheron said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)