Wild crash ends with car on top of another vehicle, downed pole in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A wild crash in Lawrence early Monday morning left one car on top of another vehicle and a pole and wires down across the roadway.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Essex Street around 3 a.m. found a gray car resting on top of a black car’s front end just feet away from the front of a home.

A utility pole also could be seen snapped in half next to the two vehicles, with wires on the ground.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

