MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A police officer escaped serious injury Saturday when the police cruiser he was driving crashed and ended up overturned in the woods.

Officials say a group of good Samaritans rushed to the officer’s aid and helped him out of the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

