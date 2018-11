New Englanders are not the only ones who run on Dunkin’.

Walpole police shared a photo of a wild turkey in the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot on Thursday.

Having a little fun for the holiday, Chief Carmichael tweeted, “Appears he just vanished into thin air today?”

The turkey has reportedly been “wreaking havoc lately.”

Missing: Be on look out for this turkey who has been wreaking havoc lately. Appears he just vanished into thin air today? 👀😳

Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 pic.twitter.com/056h1AOgUg — Chief Carmichael (@WalpoleChief) November 22, 2018

