Wild turkey wreaks ‘havoc’ after smashing through 5th-floor office window in Maynard

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Maynard are warning residents to beware of “aggressive and unpredictable” wild turkeys after one unwelcomed bird made a surprise appearance at an office building in the town Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a wild turkey that had flown into the Stratus offices at Mill and Main streets before 9 a.m. found a pair of shattered glass windows but no intruder in the building, according to the Maynard Police Department.

Police say the turkey smashed its way through a fifth-floor window and began “wreaking havoc.” By the time officers arrived at the scene, the turkey had already exited through a second window on the other side of the building.

“Unfortunately, he did not survive,” the department said of the turkey in a Facebook post.

