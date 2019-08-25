Wild video shows out-of-control car narrowly missing woman in wheelchair

An Arizona woman is thankful after an out-of-control car came within inches of running her down as she rode her wheelchair down the street.

“I don’t know if they were aiming at me or for me or what but phew, this would’ve made me think girl are you trying to kill me?” said Laura Smith.

Smith was driving down the street when she heard someone slam on the brakes, and looked up at a car barreling towards her.

“It was heading straight for me, so I just stopped where I was,” Smith said, recalling what she thought at the moment the car almost hit her. “Well, I guess it’s time for me to go, here I come Lord.”

But while the car slightly cracked her chair, it missed her as it plowed into a bus stop and a gas station. Two people at the bus stop jumped out of the way and were uninjured.

The driver of the car told police her brakes failed, making her lose control. It’s unclear if she will face charges.

