BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - It was standing room only at a Braintree bar Thursday night as a watch party erupted in cheers and chants as Braintree American advanced to represent New England at the Little League World Series.

The Southside Tavern was packed with people rooting for the home team. And now the kids have secured their ticket to the World Series in Pennsylvania, where they’ll face off against the country’s best.

But Thursday’s game was no easy win. It took extra innings to declare Braintree the winner.

So it’s next stop, Pennsylvania for Braintree American.

And hometown fans will be cheering them on the whole way through.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)