WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police used a drone to locate a dog stranded in a lake during a wild water rescue in Wellesley.

Officers said the dog got away from its owner while trying to chase some geese.

Police said the owner rushed to help but had to return to shore because of the cold temperatures.

Two Wellesley College boats rescued the dog.

Both the owner and the dog are okay.

