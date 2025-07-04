FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Wild weather left damaged buildings in Fall River Thursday night.

The roof of one building on the corner of Pleasant and Claflin Streets blew off, landing on top of one car and sprawled across the road.

The road was blocked off by police and crews were brought in to clear the scene.

On Bank Street, the façade of another building blew off, leaving bricks scattered on the road below along with shattered glass from the building’s broken windows.

The AutoZone store on North Main Street was also damaged; parts of the building, including several cinder blocks, were knocked down onto the street.

A store on Pleasant Street also saw major damage; the front wall was ripped forward in the storm, leaving glass from the windows shattered on the sidewalk.

According to 7Weather meteorologists, winds were gusting at more than 70 miles per hour in Fall River Thursday night.

