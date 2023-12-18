Stormy weather blew through southern New England Monday, lashing the region with heavy rains and strong winds through much of the morning and afternoon.

Though conditions were improving late Monday afternoon, one person was dead after a tree fell on a camper in Hanover. Thousands of others across Massachusetts remained in the dark after storm damage knocked out power.

“We know the timing of this storm is terrible as people are trying to enjoy time off or prepare for the Christmas holiday,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom in a statement shortly before 3 p.m.

“…[O]ur employees are committed to working around-the-clock until all of our customers affected by this storm have their power back,” he later continued.

Local wind gusts peaked at 90 miles-per-hour on Great Blue Hill in Milton. Elsewhere, Boston, Nantucket, Norwood and North Weymouth recorded gusts over 60 miles-per-hour.

The storm also dropped several inches of rain in many spots.

While the storm continued, the Federal Aviation Administration at one point grounded all flights departing Logan Airport in Boston. Flights were still severely delayed as of Monday afternoon.

MBTA ferry service was disrupted on multiple routes, only resuming around 2 p.m. While ferries were running again, the MBTA on its website said there will be no service on the Hull ferry through the end of the day Tuesday while crews complete cleanup work at the Hull Dock.

Off Cape Cod, hours before the storm, the Steamship Authority warned ferry service to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard would be disrupted for “much of the day.”

Amid transit impacts, reports of damage poured in.

In Boston, debris from a MassArt building crashed to the ground off Huntington Avenue after a structure hanging over a building entrance appeared to collapse.

Downed trees blocked roads in communities including Haverhill, Foxborough, Millbury, Waltham and Topsfield, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Flooding also closed roads.

In Cohasset, police said a falling tree branch hit a moving car on Route 3A. Police said the car was badly damaged. Both a mother and her infant suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to an area hospital, according to police.

In Medfield, a tree fell on a police cruiser. Police shared photos showing the damaged car but said no one was hurt.

Wind ripped the roof off a car wash in Salem, New Hampshire.

In Lynnfield, Danvers, Wellesley and Weston, falling trees hit houses.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Marina Jovanovic at the damaged home in Weston said she had been upstairs working in her office when her whole roof collapsed on top of her. Jovanovic said she crawled under the table.

“The whole roof fell,” she said. “It blocked the door. I couldn’t get out.”

Jovanovic said she didn’t feel any pain when the roof came down because she was in so much shock.

With her two children and mother-in-law also home at the time, she said they are grateful they are all safe.

“I’m just happy to be alive,” she said.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, there were more than 285,000 power outages reported statewide, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The number had dipped to just over 267,000 outages as of around 3:30 p.m., with South Shore communities among the hardest hit.

Eversource in its latest update shortly before 3 p.m. said hundreds of line and tree crews were working to restore power, clear blocked roads and assess damage.

The energy company said it was also working to bring in additional contract crews to support restoration efforts.

While promising “non-stop” work, Eversource said lineworkers would not be able to go up in bucket trucks until winds subside.

Hallstrom in his statement said restoration efforts “will take some time,” especially as crews contend with new damage and outages due to weakened and saturated ground.

Eversource warned community members to steer clear of downed wires and report downed wires to 911, in the meantime.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

