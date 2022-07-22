WARWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The wild weather on Thursday has left a major mess for residents in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

The Warwick Fire Chief and residents told 7NEWS that the storms lasted about 20 minutes Thursday, but the damages caused by massive trees falling down are significant.

“I’m talking all these trees were all bent, it scared me half to death and then I started hearing the trees falling,” said Cheryl Taylor, who witnessed the storm.

“I’ve seen storms,” said another woman who witnessed the storm, “but never one like this. This took down a lot.”

Fallen trees scattered the area including across streets, on top of garages and in one resident’s pool.

“We got trees tipped over that you could probably park a Volkswagen in the trunk where it was ripped out of the earth,” said resident Raymond Lagaze.

One tree fell and crushed a resident’s car, where a woman and her husband managed to escape just in time.

“Ran from the car in and shut the door and the tree came down,” said Ruth Spooner. “We were lucky.”

Firefighters and utility crews also worked quickly to clear wires that were causing problems on the road.

No one was hurt despite the severity of the storm.

“Everybody’s alive and that’s all that matters really at this point,” said Taylor.

