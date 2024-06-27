SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Wild weather overnight Wednesday left many Massachusetts residents waking up to deal with the damage left behind.

Toppling trees created a big mess at Seekonk High School, with police from that town posting a video of huge tree branches in the parking lot.

Bolts of lightning lit up the night sky in Revere. Flashes came in fast and often during the course of the storm, and parts of the South Shore and southern communities had a tornado warning in place until after midnight.

In North Attleboro, downed trees and fallen branches could be seen – one on Longview Drive even appeared to be charred from a lightning strike, and another looked to be completely uprooted from the ground.

In Mansfield, the extreme weather also knocked out power to one neighborhood after a massive tree on West Street came down and took an electric pole with it.

