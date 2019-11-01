Wild weather sends tree crashing through home in Douglas

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) – A large tree crashed through a house in Douglas overnight as whipping winds left behind a trail of damage across the Bay State.

Troy Kibbe says a branch cut through the roof of his home and damaged the side just after midnight.

“I was laying in my bed around 12 o’clock last night and heard a big crash come through the house and here we are,” he said. “I got a branch from a tree landing in my house.”

Kibbe added that nobody got hurt but it could’ve been a close call for his cousin Greg Lyness.

“My cousin was supposed to sleep over and sleep on the floor. If he did, we wouldn’t be here today,” he said.

Lyness stopped by the home in the morning to survey the damage.

“I don’t think I would have made it, I really don’t. I feel like I escaped death,” he said. “My head would have been right here on an air mattress. If you look through the hole, you can see the couch and the TV I would have been watching last night.”

Kibbe’s next-door neighbor, Ed Carpenter, also came over to lend a hand with the cleanup.

“He never asked for anything, I just know what it’s like to be in that desperate moment and desperate feeling, so if there’s one thing I can do, I try to help someone out,” said Carpenter, who owns a safety training company.

Kibbe says he and his two kids are now staying in his trailer.

