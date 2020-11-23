(WHDH) — Wild weather on Monday led to tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for Cape Cod and the Islands.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod but it expired around noon.

A severe thunderstorm was later located near the island moving northeast at 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The thunderstorm warning was issued for Northeastern Barnstable and Nantucket counties but it expired at 12:30 p.m.

Officials warned of tree and power line damage due to fierce winds and lighting that accompanied torrential rain in those areas.

There were no immediate reports of weather damage but flooding was reported in some communities.

Cold air will take hold of the region when the rain moves out this afternoon.

12:20 PM: We are in the clear! All warnings have expired. @7News pic.twitter.com/wOc9EYnphB — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) November 23, 2020

The Tornado Warning has expired. Parts of the Cape are now under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 12:30 PM. There is still some rotation with this storm near Harwich and Brewster. @7News pic.twitter.com/XG5mm3T4df — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) November 23, 2020

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)