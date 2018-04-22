(WHDH) – Wild weather caused damage in parts of the South over the weekend.

Video posted on social media Sunday showed a massive waterspout whipping toward land in Walton Beach, Florida. Officials later confirmed that a tornado did touch down in the area. Thousands of residents remained without power Sunday night.

The same storm system tore through Louisiana, where powerful winds could be seen whipping through the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. Surveillance video footage from the scene showed the trail of destruction left behind.

