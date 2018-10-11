Wild weather tears through the region, toppling trees

HOPEDALE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters survey the damage in Hopedale, where a short but intense storm uprooted this massive tree, sending it toppling onto a home.

“(There was) just a big crash and the whole house just shook,” said Lisa Higgins, whose house was hit by a tree.

Higgins says she and her family heard the wind start to roar just after 5 p.m. The tree landed on her office, just feet away from where they were sitting.

“I was just sitting on the couch and heard the wind and everything, and went to go move my car because it was windy, and the tree just went ‘ba-boom’” she said.

According to National Grid, Thursday’s storm killed power to more than 3,000 homes and businesses in Hopedale and Medford as tree limbs fell onto power lines crushed cars.

Neighbors say they suspect a microburst.

“It sounded like a hurricane. I thought it was a hurricane coming through, I really truly did,” said Hopedale resident Mary Rothberg.

Higgins says this, as quick as it was, this is one of the worst storms she’s seen in her neighborhood. Fortunately, everyone is okay.

“We’re a little shaken up, but we’re good,” Higgins said.

