It’s officially spring, but for some parts of the country last weekend felt like winter.

While some regions were dealing with piles of snow, others had heavy flooding and severe storms.

A monster blizzard pounded parts of Wisconsin over the weekend. Major snow fell in Green Bay and Appleton, according to the National Weather Service. A public safety official in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin said the area hasn’t experience snow amounts like that in years.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, more than a foot of snow fell in the Twin Cities. Local forecasters said the weekend storm was among the area’s strongest snowstorms in history.

Parts of South Dakota also received more than a foot of snow, but some residents took it in stride.

“It’s spring. Pretty soon it will melt and then we’ll get some more, it will be fine,” Sioux Falls resident Shirly Hillgren said.

In Jefferson, Iowa, crews repaired damage from 80 mile per hour winds.

“I was really shook up because I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” Jefferson resident Margaret McCoy said.

The gusts tore roofs off buildings and knocked over a garage and an RV.

There was at least one confirmed fatality after a tornado struck Greensboro, North Carolina.

Parts of Ohio and Michigan also dealt with strong winds and heavy flooding. Some residents were forced to evacuate after their homes were surrounded by water.

The severe weather also impacted parts of Hawaii. Record setting weekend rainfall caused severe flooding. Dozens of homes were damaged as a result, which prompted the governor to order an emergency response.

