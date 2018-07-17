Wild weather wreaks havoc in NH

Wild weather swept through Manchester, N.H. Tuesday afternoon, leaving a trail of destruction.

High winds blew down a tree that landed on a car with a woman inside on Elm Street. She got out safely.

On Carpenter Street, power lines fell, and on Maple Street, backyards and streets flooded.

The storms caused damage across the state. A home in Hooksett and a church in Bow were both struck by lightning.

