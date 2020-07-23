Wild winds, flash flooding, strong storms leave path of destruction across Mass.

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong storms brought wild winds and flash flooding that left a path of destruction as it moved east across the Bay State Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Massachusetts extending into 8 p.m.

#WATCHTHIS #NEW video showing lightning strike in Medford. Homeowner was walking out his front door when lightning hit his home or right next to his home. Neighbor across street was watching storm w/baby when all this happened. Neighbors thankful no one was hurt. #7News pic.twitter.com/IdZadaV7Zg — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) July 23, 2020

Storms rolling through the Merrimack Valley toppled at least a dozen trees all along Southbridge Circle in Andover — some even coming to rest on homes and decks.

Neighbors said the storm only lasted about ten seconds long, but it was enough to do some real damage.

A ton of damage on Southridge Circle in #Andover. Neighbors tell me the storm didn’t last long, but it caused more than a dozen trees on the street to fall/snap… several on homes. #mawx @7News pic.twitter.com/Ig3UWMfuq1 — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) July 23, 2020

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Essex County as downpours and severe thunderstorms moved in making for a hectic commute.

At 3:45 p.m., Methuen and Lawrence to Georgetown and Newburyport saw evidence of flash flooding.

Many roads were overcome with deep water and some vehicles were stuck.

Heavy rainfall made for a treacherous commute with water covering the intersection of Merrimack and Market streets in Lawrence, according to Mayor Dan Rivera.

“Nobody could come out because it was like to the stairs,” Lawrence resident Kelvin Almenas said. “The water came up to the stairs and all that water came up through the basement.”

More from Lawrence flooding. Cars filled with water and lifted onto the sidewalk from high water. The owner of this car told me no one was inside the car at the time of the flooding. #7News pic.twitter.com/zXzD51hKBf — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) July 23, 2020

On Plum Island, the water stretched up to touch homes and cars.

The storms that produced torrential rainfall were moving south of the area. Rainfall rates decreased through 5 p.m., but floodwaters will take longer to recede.

Officials warned everyone in the affected areas to use caution and should they come upon a flooded roadway, to turn around.

