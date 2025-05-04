TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fierce winds downed trees and branches across Massachusetts on Saturday as a fast-moving thunderstorm roared through the region, including one branch that narrowly missed striking a woman as she was driving her car.

“We heard a bang. I came back with my son, traffic was being diverted down this little side road here and we saw a tree across the car,” said one resident who saw a vehicle with its hood smashed in by a fallen branch.

“Right across the hood. I mean one more second…who knows.”

The witness said that despite the damage, the woman who was driving the car walked away with no injuries.

“She was calm. She was obviously a little bit shaken up but she was very calm and very appreciative of everyone’s help as people stopped to make sure she was OK,” they said.

Police kept the road closed as the branch was cleared from the area.

Derek Favreau says wind was the culprit.

“I mean during that time it was just a burst of wind and it got cold, it was very humid, it got cold and then windy.”

The incident occurred as a Severe Thunderstorm Warning had been issued by the National Weather Service.

