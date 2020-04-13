Wild winds topple trees on houses and cars in Mass.

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Homeowners and motorists are dealing with trees falling on their buildings and cars, in one case sending a person to the hospital, as 70 mph winds tear through Massachusetts.

One Medford homeowner had just moved three cars from her driveway before a tree came crashing down. Another Medford motorist was driving on Suffolk Street when a tree landed on their car, smashing the roof but not injuring anyone.

But a Wilmington man was injured when an 80-foot pine tree fell on his house. The man was hospitalized with a minor leg injury after being trapped under debris, and a neighbor said the homeowner had made an appointment to remove the tree only two weeks ago.

