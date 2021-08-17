(CNN) — More than 25,000 wildland firefighters, support personnel and incident management teams are battling dozens of large fires across the US, and the potential for additional significant fires is expected to continue for another month, the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) said Monday.

There are currently 97 large fires burning in the US, scorching a total of 2,147,446 acres, the NIFC said.

The Dixie Fire, the nation’s largest active fire and the second largest in California’s history, has grown to 578,897 acres and is only 31% contained, according to Cal Fire.

In Utah, crews were able to make headway against the Parleys Canyon Fire thanks to favorable weather conditions Monday, but gusty winds are expected in the area Tuesday, according to Utah fire officials. The fire is now 21% contained and burning 539 acres.

So far in 2021, 40,475 large wildfires have burned more than four million acres of US land, according to an update from the NIFC.

In an effort to prevent another fire, California utility Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) may shut off power to approximately 39,000 customers starting Tuesday night. Officials are monitoring an expected wind event and don’t want energized power lines to spark dry vegetation, PG&E said. The potential Public Safety Power Shutoff would reach customers in portions of 16 counties.

Parleys Canyon Fire evacuations could last until Thursday for some

As the Parleys Canyon Fire grew over the weekend, more than 6,000 homes east of Salt Lake City were evacuated Saturday afternoon.

Some of those communities will likely remain evacuated through Wednesday or Thursday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said, citing a red flag warning that signals weather conditions could lead to quickly spreading flames.

Critical fire weather is in the forecast Tuesday for parts of central Nevada and extreme northwest Utah, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said. Cooler air will push into the region, but it will also be very dry and windy, increasing the risk for wildfires, Guy said.

The evacuations affected homes in the communities of Summit Park, Pine Brook, Lambs Canyon and Mill Creek, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to leave their homes for both their own safety as well as first responders’.

“To the residents who are refusing to evacuate for the #ParleysCanyonFire – you are hampering efforts and are putting first responders in danger. PLEASE evacuate immediately!” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post

Dixie Fire continues to grow

In California, the Dixie Fire continues to grow by thousands of acres each day.

Three first responders have been injured while fighting to the Dixie Fire in Northern California. There are no reports of fatalities, Cal Fire said.

The wildfire, which started last month, has destroyed 1,173 structures and damaged 80 others. More than 14,000 structures are threatened by flames.

Evacuation orders are in place for parts of Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties. Evacuation warnings are in effect for parts of Butte County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)