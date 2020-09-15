BOSTON (WHDH) - New England may be thousands of miles away from the West Coast but the region is still experiencing a smoky haze from the wildfires in the western part of the country.

The wildfires are producing immense amounts of smoke that has been caught up in the jet stream, moving it across northern United States and southern Canada, according to 7’s Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

The hazy skies are expected to last into Wednesday before steering winds clear the air.

Smoky haze to the sky again today as western wildfire smoke streams across the northern tier of the U.S. pic.twitter.com/ALXoW7SKdT — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 15, 2020

People in Oregon, Washington and parts of California are dealing with acrid yellowish-green smog. This extremely unhealthy air has seeped into homes and businesses, leading to closures throughout the states.

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert to Thursday.

About 25 members of the Massachusetts Urban Search and Rescue Task Force took off to Portland, Oregon Tuesday to assist with wildfire recovery efforts.

