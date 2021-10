The New England Wildlife Center rescued several sea birds who were injured following the Nor’easter earlier this week.

Some of the birds have bruises and injuries from being blown into shore and battered by heavy surf, and they need expensive fish and medicine to survive.

New England Wildlife said it was asking for donations to help support the birds.

