Wildlife officials rescue owl whose got tangled in a soccer net

MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Wildlife officials rescued a Great Horned Owl who got tangled in a soccer net in Mattapoisett.
Massachusetts Environmental Police released the owl back into the wild on Thursday after it was examined by the local animal hospital.
The bird immediately took flight and shot out of sight upon release.
— MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) November 20, 2020
